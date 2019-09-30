WILSON, Nina Esterina

Bianca (nee Di Somma):

Born June 4, 1919, in Christchurch, our beloved Nonni, well-known for her frequent flights of fancy, is off on another journey, this time to destinations unknown after passing peacefully in her 101st year on September 27, 2019. Nonni was the last surviving child of Nino and Bruna Di Somma's 5 remarkable children and is the dearly loved mother of Carin, Milton, Janina and Virginia. Hugely loved and adored by her 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren throughout her eventful life, she will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, October 2, in Christchurch. For details of the time and venue please contact members of the extended family.



