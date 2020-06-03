BROWN, Nina Sybil:
(New Zealand's oldest resident). On Friday, May 29, 2020, peacefully at Windsorcare, in her 109th year. Loving daughter of the late Andrew and Nina Brown, loved sister and sister-in-law of Doris and Alf Le Roi, Alan and Ruth, Eric and Margaret, and Ronald and Noeline (all deceased), and a much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Nina by the staff at Windsorcare. Messages to the Brown family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Nina will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Friday, June 5, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 3, 2020