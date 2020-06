BROWN, Nina Sybil:(New Zealand's oldest resident). On Friday, May 29, 2020, peacefully at Windsorcare, in her 109th year. Loving daughter of the late Andrew and Nina Brown, loved sister and sister-in-law of Doris and Alf Le Roi, Alan and Ruth, Eric and Margaret, and Ronald and Noeline (all deceased), and a much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Nina by the staff at Windsorcare. Messages to the Brown family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. The Funeral Service for Nina will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), on Friday, June 5, at 1.30pm.