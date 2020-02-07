LUCAS, Nigel David:
On February 6, 2020, at Ashburton. Taken too soon by pancreatic cancer, aged 60 years. Loved by his wife Tina, and his family Kirsten and Joel Townshend, Toby, Tiffany, and Siobhan van Dyk, and special Grandad to Zion, and Malachi, Madie, Lola, Amalie, and Finn. Messages to the Lucas family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to the Gut Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Nigel's life will be held at Our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton on Monday, February 10, commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.
Published in The Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020