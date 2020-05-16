ENSOR, Nigel Hugh:

On May 8, 2020, at Hawkes Bay Hospital. Loving husband of Liz. Much loved brother of Robyn and Kit Grigg (Akaroa), Christine and John Foster (Rangiora), Hamish (dec) and Belinda Ensor (Christchurch), Amanda and Jeremy Nurse (Christchurch), Alastair and Prue Ensor (Geraldine). Respected brother-in-law of Prue Fincham and Peter Miller (Christchurch), Jane and Hugh Northcote (Waiau), Ruth and Paul Taggart (Ohoka), David Fincham and Sandy Zeisberg (Hawarden), and special uncle and friend to his nieces and nephews. Kim, Liz's cousin, and Tony Reid were his North Island family. Nigel has been cremated. His wish is to return to Glenariffe, Rakaia Gorge, Canterbury. It is a place he loved and wanted to share with others. A celebration is planned for the summer. Please communicate with Alastair for details – 027 436 4422. Messages to P.O. Box 111-53, Hastings 4156.





