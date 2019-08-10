Nigel BOWRON

Death Notice

BOWRON, Nigel:
On August 7, 2019, passed away peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 92 years. Loved husband of Nola, loved father and father-in-law of Brigit and Grant, Roger and Anna, and Murray, grandpa of Harry, Max, Zoe, James, Tom, and Connor, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nigel Bowron, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Celebration of Nigel's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, August 13, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019
