BERTIE, Nicole Marie

(nee McClintock):

Andrew, Fay, Fiona, and Joseph McClintock wish to thank everyone for their kind thoughts when Nicole suddnely passed away. She was a loved daughter, sister, and sister-in-law. We thank everyone for the flowers, cards, baking, and meals, phone calls, and vistors. We wish to thank everyone who attended Nicole's memorial service, we were overwhelmed to know so many people cared about Nicole and us. We will never forget your kindness. Please accept this as a personal and heartfelt thank you from us all.



