BERTIE, Nicole Marie
(nee McClintock):
On Monday, September 21, 2020, at her home in Alexandra, Nicole suddenly passed away at the age of 45. Loved wife of Regan, loved Mum of MacKenzie and Indy. Loved daughter of Fay and Andrew McClintock. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joseph and Fiona. Loved niece of Jeanette and the late John Huston, cousin of Jeff Huston and Karen Faalilo. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 9, at 2.00pm, at the Vintage Car Club Main Hall, Cutler Park, McLeans Island Road. All Welcome.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020