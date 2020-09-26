BERTIE, Nicole Marie
(nee McClintock):
Of Alexandra, formerly of Chirstchurch. Nicole passed suddenly at home on September 21, 2020. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Regan, adored mother and best friend of MacKenzie and Indiana, daughter of Fay and Andrew McClintock (Christchurch), daughter-in-law of Dianne and Lloyd Bertie (Christchurch), sister and sister-in-law of Joseph and Fiona (Chirstchurch), Amanda and Aaron Bertie (Christchurch), loved auntie to Lachlan. Nicole's wishes were for a private service to be held. Messages to 29 Ashworth St, Alexandra 9320.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020