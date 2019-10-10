van der PLAS,
Nicolaas (Nic):
Peacefully on October 9, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Johanna (Hanny) for 67 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Ron and Fiona, Jeanette and Hamish Charleson, Nick and Jill, Edward and Esmae, and David and Simone. A much loved Opa of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the van der Plas family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to all the staff of Ward 23, Christchurch Hospital, for their outstanding love and support of the van der Plas family. The Funeral Mass for Nic will be celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Monday, October 14, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Belfast Cemetery, Belfast Road.
Published in The Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019