SMYTHE, Nicola Anne:

15.07.1969 - 16.04.2020

Family and friends of Nicola are invited to a Memorial service to celebrate Nicola's life, to be held at The Cashmere Club, Sydenham Lounge, 50 Colombo Street, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 21, at 1.00pm. At Nicola's request a "Love Notes" box will be available to leave a note of a wish, promise or memory for Olive and Violet. Nicola also asked that there be an opportunity at her service for you to contribute to the celebration with your memories of her. A trust account has been set up for Olive and Violet's ongoing education and in lieu of flowers any contributions you may wish to make can be left in the "Love Notes" box. A donation will also be made to Sweet Louise in recognition of their amazing positive support for advanced breast cancer patients. We look forward to seeing you all now that we can be together and celebrate the life of our beautiful Nicola, a wonderful mother, daughter and friend. Thank you for all your ongoing love and support to us all.



