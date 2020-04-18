Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Thursday, April 16, 2020, with her mum Jenny by her side. Dearly loved and cherished mum of Olive and Violet, and former partner Mark Morel. Adored daughter of Alan and Anne Smythe, and Jenny and the late Bevan Davidson. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Chris and Angela Smythe, and loved aunty of Lewis, Cooper, and Ruby-Kate. Loved "other" sister of Andrew and Maria, Raewyn, Lynley and Mike, and special Aunty Nic of Ada, Sadie, Phoebe, Kyriakos, Alexander and Harvey. Loved by her aunties, uncles, and cousins from both families. A much loved and inspirational friend to so many. Nicola, you were an inspiration to all of us as you fought long and hard for the past 7 years.

R.I.P. our darling,

you deserve it.

Special thanks to Kerri and Tracey for all your care and love to Nicola and her girls over the past few weeks. Also a special thank you to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Nurse Maude Hospice. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Memorial Service for family, friends and work colleagues will be held at a later date.







