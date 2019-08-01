SHELLEY TULL,
Nicola Ann (Nikki):
On July 30, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, aged 45 years. Loving partner and soulmate of Neil, loving mum of Josh, Lys, Kady, and Em, dearly loved daughter of Rose, loved sister of Jules, and loved aunty of Lilly. Daughter-in-law of Barry and the late Estelle, and Shirley (deceased), dearly loved sister-in-law of Robyn and Andrew, Morris and Kym, loving granddaughter of Betty (deceased) and Dave.
"Taken too soon,
loved forever."
The family would like to thank everybody who supported Nikki and the family through this. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nikki Shelley Tull, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Nikkis' life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, August 5, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2019