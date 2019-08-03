FULTON, Nicholas (Nick):
Passed away, peacefully, at Hospice Marlborough Blenheim on Friday, August 2 2019. Aged 78 years. Loved and loving husband of Heather, loved father and father-in-law of Tim and Anna, Jeff and Alex and Scottie and Pru Adams, loved Grandpops of Isla, Lucy, Violet, Ben, Katie and Will. Messages C/- Fulton family PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240, or emailed to [email protected] A generous man who gave so much to the Marlborough community including ASB Theatre, Fulton Foundation, Coastguard Marlborough, Barbershop Chorus and the Marlborough Civic Orchestra. Lived and loved life to the fullest. Will be incredibly and sadly missed by so many. A man who had a hat for every occasion. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Marlborough or Coastguard Marlborough may be made at the service or sent C/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Thanks to the Hospice team for their love and kindness of Nick and his family. A memorial service for Nick will be held at the ASB Theatre, 2 Hutcheson St, Blenheim, at 3.00pm, Sunday, August 11.
Published in The Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019