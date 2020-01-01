DAVIES,
Nicholas Paul (Nic):
On December 27, 2019, his heart finally gave up the fight at his home in Christchurch. Aged 48 years. Dearly loved son of Julie and the late Eric, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Sarah and Malcolm, and a loved uncle to Jennifer, Letitia, and Katherine. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/npdavies1227 Messages to the Davies family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Nic will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, January 4, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 1, 2020