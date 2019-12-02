BUCHANAN,
Nicholas Logan (Nick):
On November 29, 2019, suddenly at home, aged 32 years. Adored son of Claire Phillips and Logan Buchanan, loved step-son of Greg, and Sharon, best mate and cherished brother of Sam, amazing Dad of Fergus, and Willow, much loved grandson of Jack and Annette Phillips, and the late Bill and Shirley Buchanan. Forever loved by his former partners, Maddie, and Hayley, treasured uncle of William, Riley, and Elijah, and loved by his extended family and many friends.
'Rest easy, beautiful boy.'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nick Buchanan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canterbury Men's Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to farewell Nick will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Thursday, December 5, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019