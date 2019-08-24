HIRA,
Ngatakairangi Petera
(Pita, Peter):
On August 21, 2019, to be with his Heavenly Father and beloved wife Vera, aged 74 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Steve and Sarah, Angie, Michelle and Nick; treasured grandfather of Caleb, Elesha, Danielle, Jordan, Harmony, Tre, Bobbie, Tyla and Kaci. A pastor, mentor, colleague and friend to so many across the country. Messages to the Hira whãnau can be addressed to P.O. Box 32041, Linwood, Christchurch 8147. A service to celebrate the life of this man of God will be held This Day (Saturday, August 24) at 1.00pm, at Celebration Centre, 81 Bickerton Street, Wainoni.
Kua hinga te tõ Tara i Te Waonui-a-Tãne.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019