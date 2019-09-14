WALDRON, Ngaire Melva:
On September 12, 2019, peacefully at Diana Isaac Hospital, Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Lynn (Sydney), Grahame, and Leanne, and cherished Nan of Adam and Liz, Chloe and Adam, Jeremy, Michael and Renee, Kyle and Sarah, Logan, and Sheldon and Bailey, and Great-Nan of Ava, Harry, Brayden and Lachlan; in her 84th year. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac for all their wonderful care. The Funeral service will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, September 17, at 10.00am, and then onto the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019