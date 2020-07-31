TWEED, Ngaire:
Peacefully at Anthony Wilding Christchurch, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of John, and the late Shorty, much loved mother of the late Jennifer, loved nana of Shelley and Paul Hastie, Sophia and Josh, and Vanessa Lord. Special thanks to all the staff at Anthony Wilding for all their love and care. The Funeral Service for Ngaire will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, August 4, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2020