SIBBALD, Ngaire Isobel:
Passed away peacefully with her family beside her on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Jack; loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Kelvin, Andrew, and Helen; loved nana of Kayla, and more nana of Jordyn; loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Ada and Jack Purcell, the late Lily and Ray Wyness, the late Bette and Bryan Kennedy, Nora and Dennis Williams, the late George and Yvonne Hocking, the late Stephen Hocking, Pamela (deceased) and Brian Bull, Barbara and the late Micha Borcovsky, the late Bill Sibbald, and Murray (deceased) and Val Sibbald. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaire Sibbald, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Ngaire will be held in the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, August 9, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019