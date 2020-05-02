SHARPE, Ngaire Evelyn:
Died peacefully in Christchurch on April 29, 2020, aged 100. Treasured wife of the late Leonard Sharpe. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Denise and Richard Donaldson, Richard and Dale, Elizabeth and the late Peter Wright, and Gavin James. Adored Grandmother of Louise, Hamish, David, Sophie, Claire, Alice, Edward, Emma, Thomas, and their partners, and Great-grandmother of 8. The family farewelled Ngaire, together and by video link, before her private cremation. Our thanks to the loving staff at Parkstone Care Home. Messages may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020