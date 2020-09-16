RICHARDS, Ngaire Carolyn:
On September 12, 2020, peacefully at Village Palms Shirley, Christchurch. Loved wife of Reginald (Peter). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Geoffrey Galbraith, Keith, and Pete. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Sam, and Joanna, Hayley, and Ellie, and her great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Village Palms for their wonderful care of Ngaire. At Ngaire's request, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Richards family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020