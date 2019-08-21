Ngaire NEWBERRY

Passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Ted, mother and mother-in-law of Jane and David and Simon and Bridgitte, Granny of Tom and Kate and Charles, Henry and Ella. Messages to the Newberry family c/- PO Box 43, Christchurch 8140. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/nknewberry1108 A private service celebrating Ngaire's life has been held.

Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019
