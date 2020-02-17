LANGFORD, Ngaire Isobel:
Passed peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Philippa and Andy, and the late Andrew.
One smile for all, one heart of gold,
One of the best this world could hold.
Never selfish, always kind,
What a beautiful memory to leave behind.
Messages may be addressed to the Langford Family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rangiora St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at the Oxford Club & MSA, 160 High Street, Oxford, on Wednesday, February 19, at 1.00pm. Thereafter a private interment in the Oxford Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020