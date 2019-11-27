Ngaire HOLLIS

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

HOLLIS, Ngaire Jeanette:
Passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lloyd and Christine, Kit and Joce, Malcolm and Nicola, much loved Nanna of Zachary, Samuel, Monty, Edmund, Darcy, and Adelaide, sister and sister-in-law of Elaine and Bruce, and Trevor. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaire Hollis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Ngaire's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, November 29, at 2.00pm

Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019
