HATTON,
Ngaire June (nee Cross):
On September 22, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with family at her side, aged 85 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenda and Brian, Wendy and the late Mike, Neil and Roslyn, loved Gran of Brendan, Kaylee, Anthony, Lana-Marie, and Brad. Special thanks to the staff at Essie Summers Retirement Village, and all the staff of Ward 27, Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be sent to PO Box 20207, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8543. The Service for Ngaire will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, September 28, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2020