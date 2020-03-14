DAY, Ngaire Isobel:
Passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, at Fendalton Retirement Village; aged 93 years. Devoted and dearly loved wife of Eric for 68 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Michael Smith (Hanmer Springs), and John and Judy (Geneva). Treasured Grandma of Rebecca and Cameron and Catherine, and precious Great-Gran of Isaac.
"Life is not measured
by the years you live
but by the love you gave"
Thanks to the staff at Fendalton Retirement Village for their care and support. As per Ngaire's wishes, no funeral will be held but a private interment ceremony will be held at a later date. Messages to PO Box 1, Hanmer Springs.
Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020