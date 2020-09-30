DALMER, Ngaire Jane:
Passed away peacefully at Waikari Hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Loved wife of the late John, mum and mother-in-law of Brent and Natalie, Jane and the late Terry, and Al and Gill. Much loved grandma of Steve, Josh, Katherine, Rachael, Jamie, and Ewan. Special thanks to the staff at Waikari Hospital and the Amuri District Nurses for their love and care of Ngaire. In accordance with Ngaire's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020