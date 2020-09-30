Ngaire DALMER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ngaire DALMER.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

DALMER, Ngaire Jane:
Passed away peacefully at Waikari Hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Loved wife of the late John, mum and mother-in-law of Brent and Natalie, Jane and the late Terry, and Al and Gill. Much loved grandma of Steve, Josh, Katherine, Rachael, Jamie, and Ewan. Special thanks to the staff at Waikari Hospital and the Amuri District Nurses for their love and care of Ngaire. In accordance with Ngaire's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.