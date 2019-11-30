Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ngaire CRABBE. View Sign Death Notice



Ngaire (nee Mains):

Peacefully passed away on November 23, 2019, in her 95th year, at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of Murray, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Estelle and Maurice (Christchurch), Peter and Susie (Sydney), and Jill (Dunedin), Grandma to Whenua, Bede and Ya'nan, Simon and Malinda, Henry and Eliza, and Lucy, and a Great-Grandma to Zachary, James, Sophie, Mia, Fraser and Holly. Ngaire was a much loved sister and sister-in-law to Mary and Des Wright (both deceased), Ernie and Annette (both deceased), and Max (Deceased) and Val Mains. Many of Aunty Ngaires nieces and nephews will have happy memories of time spent with her "on the farm" in Cromwell. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.

"A very special lady to many throughout her life

Finally at rest, but will be forever in our hearts".

Special thanks to staff at both Pioneer ward at Cashmere View Hospital and Rata ward at Parklands. Your care and attention to detail was always appreciated. A Private Cremation has taken place at Ngaire's request.







Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019

