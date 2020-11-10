CARTER,
Ngaire Grace (nee Green):
On Friday, November 6, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family, aged 85 years. Very much loved wife of the late Walter (Wally), loved and cherished mum of Helen (deceased), Diane, Kath, John and Jacqui. Very much loved and respected nana of Ursula, Matt, Pedro, Jeremy, Brad and Zeba, Olivia, and Ben, and great-nan of Alina.
Rest in peace, Mum (Nana). You will always be in our hearts forever in our
own special ways.
Fly free now with dad
and Helen.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaire Carter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Ngaire will be held in St David's Church, High Street, Leeston, on Thursday, November 12, at 12.30pm. Private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020