Ngaire CARTER

  • "To the Carter family, I am saddened to hear of the loss of..."
    - Helen Barr
  • "To the family of my Aunt, Im sending my love to you all...."
    - Ngarie Carter
  • "To the Carter family,my deepest condolences of the loss of..."
    - Barry Sheehan
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

CARTER,
Ngaire Grace (nee Green):
On Friday, November 6, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family, aged 85 years. Very much loved wife of the late Walter (Wally), loved and cherished mum of Helen (deceased), Diane, Kath, John and Jacqui. Very much loved and respected nana of Ursula, Matt, Pedro, Jeremy, Brad and Zeba, Olivia, and Ben, and great-nan of Alina.
Rest in peace, Mum (Nana). You will always be in our hearts forever in our
own special ways.
Fly free now with dad
and Helen.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaire Carter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Ngaire will be held in St David's Church, High Street, Leeston, on Thursday, November 12, at 12.30pm. Private interment thereafter.

Published in The Press on Nov. 10, 2020
