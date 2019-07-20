BAXTER, Ngaire Agnes:

Peacefully at O'Conor Home, Westport, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. In her 95th year. Loved wife of the late Stanley, devoted mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Joan, Alison Straw, and Bruce and Lynley, awesome Grandma of Michelle, Tina, Kim; Craig, Kieran; Michael, Anna, and Nikki, and her 11 great- grandchildren, and a loved aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Thank you to all the staff of O'Conor Home, Grey Base Hospital and to St John Ambulance for your care and love for Ngaire. Messages to 20 Notown Road, RD 1, Dobson 7872. A celebration of Ngaire's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, Walsh Street, Reefton, on Tuesday, July 23, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Burkes Creek Cemetery.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



