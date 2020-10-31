ANDREWS, Ngaire Evelyn:
Surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice. Dearly loved wife of Cedric, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and Chris, Michael and Jenny, loved Grandmother of Alyssa and James, Angela and Ben, and Great-grandmother of Isla, Alexi and Skarlett. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Vilma and Bob and Bill, and Aunt of Robyn and Peter, Sue and Rob, Tracey, Lisa, Kate and Sarah, Carol, Peter and Margaret.
Will be missed by her family and many friends.
In accordance with Ngaire's wishes, a private cremation has been held. We would like to thank Nurse Maude and the District Palliative Nurses for their outstanding care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated, and may be made online at
bit.ly/neandrews2610
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020