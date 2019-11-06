ABLETT,
Ngaire Maud (neé McMillan):
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ngaire on November 3, 2019, in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Neville, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Rosie, Brent and Mika, Andrew, and Rose and Del; dearly loved nana of Ryton; Leah; Brodie; Jack, and Robbie; loved sister of the late Lyell, Trevor, and Mervyn McMillan, and loved by her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to Dr Alistair Blomley, and the wonderful team of nurses and carers from Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ngaire Ablett c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Ngaire will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, November 8, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019