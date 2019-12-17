Ngaio BRIDGER

Death Notice

BRIDGER, Ngaio Rita:
Peacefully in Wanganui onDecember 11, 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex. Cherished Mum of David and Jacqui, and Martin and Suzanne. A treasured Nana of Sam, and Jaimee. We would like to thank all those who have helped care for Mum over recent times especially PJ Faumuina and his team, the in-home carers, Summerset, and AT&R staff at Whanganui Hospital. In accordance with Ngaio's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 17, 2019
