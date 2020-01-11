CAMERON, Ngaere Jean:
19.01.1928 - 1.12.2019
The family of the late Ngaere Cameron who died on December 1, 2019 would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with us on our great loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many family and friends, who visited our homes, attended the service and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, we are truly grateful. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020