Acknowledgment

CAMERON, Ngaere Jean:

19.01.1928 - 1.12.2019

The family of the late Ngaere Cameron who died on December 1, 2019 would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with us on our great loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many family and friends, who visited our homes, attended the service and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, we are truly grateful. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers