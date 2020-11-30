BROWN,
Newton James Stevenson:
Peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Edith Cavell, Sumner, aged 90 years. Loved husband of Ces (dec) and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Caroline and Jim, Richard (dec) and Nicky, Liz and Mike. Beloved and adored G'dad of Sarah and Nick, Kate and Bart, Alice, Oliver and Amber. Special G'gdad of Remy and Indie, Elsie and Marlowe, Tawhiri and Amaia, Marlin and Eva. Loved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A very loyal and special friend to many. The family would like to acknowledge Daph for her wonderful care of Newton and also the fantastic staff at Edith Cavell. Messages to Liz Gibbon, PO Box 131, Hanmer Springs 7360. A celebration of Newton's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020