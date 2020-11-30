Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Newton BROWN. View Sign Death Notice



Newton James Stevenson:

Peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Edith Cavell, Sumner aged 90 years. Loved husband of Ces (decd) and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Caroline and Jim, Richard (decd) and Nicky, Liz and Mike. Beloved and adored G'dad of Sarah and Nick, Kate and Bart, Alice, Oliver and Amber. Special G'gdad of Remy and Indie, Elsie and Marlowe, Tawhiri and Amaia, Marlin and Eva. Loved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A very loyal and special friend to many. The family would like to acknowledge Daph for her wonderful care of Newton and also the fantastic staff at Edith Cavell. Messages to Liz Gibbon, P.O. Box 131, Hanmer Springs 7360. A celebration of Newton's Life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London Street or Whitmore Streets Christchurch on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1.00pm.







Published in The Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020

