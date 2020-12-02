WALFORD,
Neville Alfred Thomas:
Peacefully, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at George Manning Lifecare, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Dale. Loved son of the late Joyce and Nigel. Loved and adored father of Alan, Adrian, Darron, Leslie, Michael and Timothy. Much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Loved brother of Doug and Diane, the late Stuart, Owen, Paul, George and Vicky. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at George Manning Lifecare for their love and care of Neville. Messages may be addressed to the Walford family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Neville's life will be held in the Bell, Lamb and Trotter Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020