Neville WALFORD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neville WALFORD.
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

WALFORD,
Neville Alfred Thomas:
Peacefully, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at George Manning Lifecare, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Dale. Loved son of the late Joyce and Nigel. Loved and adored father of Alan, Adrian, Darron, Leslie, Michael and Timothy. Much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Loved brother of Doug and Diane, the late Stuart, Owen, Paul, George and Vicky. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at George Manning Lifecare for their love and care of Neville. Messages may be addressed to the Walford family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Neville's life will be held in the Bell, Lamb and Trotter Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.