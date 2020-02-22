POOLE, Neville Harrison:
Peacefully, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, with his loving family at his side, aged 77 years. Loved husband and Best Mate of Elaine. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Mandy and Tom, and Kristy. Loved brother of the late Jan, Dianne, Wendy, Cheryl, and Debbie. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and a dear friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care of Neville. Messages may be addressed to the Poole family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. In keeping with Neville's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020