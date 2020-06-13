Neville KEAST

KEAST, Neville Ian:
On Sunday, March 22, 2020, suddenly at his home in Lincoln; aged 69 years. Much loved husband of the late Clare, loved brother and brother-in-law of Garry, Paula and Eddie Kerr, Yvonne (deceased) and Owen Casey, Jill Francis (deceased), Chris and Mary Baylis, and Peter and Frances Baylis, loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Keast family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Memorial Service to celebrate Neville's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, June 15, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on June 13, 2020
