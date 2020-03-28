KEAST, Neville Ian:
On Sunday, March 22, 2020, Suddenly at his home in Lincoln; aged 69 years. Much loved husband of the late Clare, loved brother and brother-in-law of Garry, Paula and Eddie Kerr, Yvonne (deceased) and Owen Casey, Jill Francis (deceased), Chris and Mary Baylis, and Peter and Frances Baylis, loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Keast family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020