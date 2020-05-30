HEMMINGS, Neville:
(Of Pines Beach). On May 27, 2020, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice after a courageous journey, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved Dad of Vanessa and Dom, Anthony and Sharon, and Sam. Treasured Pop of Dylan, Kayla, and Sophie and their mother Stacey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Narelle and Colin (Australia), and friend to many. Thank you to Nurse Maude, Dr Graham Wesley, the Access Ladies, Dean Harris, Fleur, Catherine and the Oncology Team for their wonderful care of Neville. Messages to the Hemmings Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/nhemmings2705 A service to celebrate Neville's life will be held. Due to current restrictions limiting gatherings to 100 please contact Vanessa at
[email protected] for details.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020