FINDLATER,
Neville James (Nev):
Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved son of the late Bruce and Elsie Findlater, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Bruce and Helen, Ray and Gail, and Bev and Dave Wilson. Cherished uncle and friend to all his nieces, nephews, and extended family.
"At Peace Now"
A small farewell will take place at Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram. Immediately advise the Funeral Director if you wish to attend. Messages for the Findlater Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A memorial service will be held in Dunedin at a later date to be advised by Bev.
Published in The Press on May 21, 2020