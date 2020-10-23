CUNNINGHAM,
Neville Brian:
Passed away sadly and unexpectedly in Doha, Qatar, on Monday, October 5, 2020, aged 44 years. Much loved husband of Christine, adored father of Oscar and Henry. Dearly loved son and son-in-law of John and Barbara (Mataura), Karin and Paul Muth (Hilkerode, Germany), a loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia and Jamie Bennett (Christchurch), Andrew and Rachel (Christchurch), Donald and Michelle (Invercargill), and also his German family, Thomas and Stefanie, Ingrid and Christian Kling, Horst and the late Dieter, and a loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Neville's life will be held in Mataura Presbyterian Church, Kana Street, on Wednesday, October 28, at 1.30pm, private interment to follow. Messages to 4 Main Street, Mataura 9712.
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2020