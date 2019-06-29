Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Neville Leon De Joux:

On June 26, 2019, at Nazareth House, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Moira, and the late Dawn, father and father-in-law of Susan, Mark, Paul, Susan and Don, Sharon and Drew, Christopher, Sarah and Tony, Megan and Corey, and Amy and Frank; much loved Granda of Kylie, Rachel; Liam, Lara; Samuel; Leo, Zoë, and Oliver, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of Nazareth House for their wonderful care of Neville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Neville will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Woolston, on Wednesday, July 3, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Diamond Harbour.







AUSTIN,Neville Leon De Joux:On June 26, 2019, at Nazareth House, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Moira, and the late Dawn, father and father-in-law of Susan, Mark, Paul, Susan and Don, Sharon and Drew, Christopher, Sarah and Tony, Megan and Corey, and Amy and Frank; much loved Granda of Kylie, Rachel; Liam, Lara; Samuel; Leo, Zoë, and Oliver, and a loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Special thanks to the staff of Nazareth House for their wonderful care of Neville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Neville will be held in St Anne's Catholic Church, 739 Ferry Road, Woolston, on Wednesday, July 3, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Diamond Harbour. Published in The Press on June 29, 2019

