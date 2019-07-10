HOOPER,
Neroli Ann (nee Dowling):
On July 6, 2019, peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village Hospital, (late of "Silverdale"), aged 86 years, after a lifelong battle with epilepsy. Loved wife of Christian Hooper (deceased), dearly loved daughter of the late Henry and Kathleen Dowling, dearly loved sister of Elizabeth Dowling (deceased), and sister and sister-in-law of Graham and Leila Dowling. A very special aunt of Wendy and Mark Beatson, Karyn Agar, Craig and Haidee Dowling and their families. Special thanks to Dr Waugh and the wonderful staff of Merivale Retirement Village for their loving and devoted care of Neroli over the last 16 years. A private cremation has been held. A private family celebration of Neroli's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019