On August 22, 2019, peacefully at her home surrounded by her whanau, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother of Sharon and Marc, Andrew and Christine, Ruth, and David and Toni. A much loved Nana of Timothy and Serene, Peter, and Sarah; Louis and Jess, Elise and Simon, Andre, Fleur; Jessica, and Daniel, and her great-grandchildren Ethan, Xander, Samuel, and Oliver. Loved daughter of the late Gladys Myrtle (nee Voller) and Joseph Leslie Mills. Loved sister of the late Jessie Holland, and a loved aunt of all her whanau. A special Mum to "Danny Boy." Special thanks to Tuku and those who have cared for Nerolei. Messages to the Chisholm Whanau C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations to STAND (Glenelg Health Camp School) would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/nnchisholm2208 A Funeral Service to celebrate Nerolei's life will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, corner of Bealey Avenue and Victoria Street, Christchurch, on Monday, August 26, at 1.30pm, followed by committal at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road.

