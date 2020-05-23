KENNEDY,
Rev Nelson James:
It is with great sadness we advise that on May 19, 2020, Nelson passed away peacefully with family present at Christchurch Hospital after a long illness, aged 78 years. Dearly beloved husband and eternal companion of Alison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sean and Sharon, Stephan and Dee, Rhys (Sydney), Kashia and Mikey (Melbourne), Nathan and Tracey, and Kieran and Briar. Grandfather of 10, Chelsea, Blake, Madison, Shelby, Felicity, Juno, Bradley, Skylar, Romy, and Grace. Brother of Frances (deceased), David (Brisbane), Sid, and Erin (Kerikeri). Due to the current restrictions, an invitation only service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020