Rev Nelson KENNEDY

Guest Book
  • "Deepest and heartfelt sympathies Alison and family. Rest..."
    - Catherine Haenga
  • "Kia ora Alison, SId, Erin and David, I was sad to read of..."
    - Irene Nelson
  • "My deepest sympathy Nelson's family especially Alison. ..."
  • "Rest in Peace"
    - Stephen Piercy
Death Notice

KENNEDY,
Rev Nelson James:
It is with great sadness we advise that on May 19, 2020, Nelson passed away peacefully with family present at Christchurch Hospital after a long illness, aged 78 years. Dearly beloved husband and eternal companion of Alison. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sean and Sharon, Stephan and Dee, Rhys (Sydney), Kashia and Mikey (Melbourne), Nathan and Tracey, and Kieran and Briar. Grandfather of 10, Chelsea, Blake, Madison, Shelby, Felicity, Juno, Bradley, Skylar, Romy, and Grace. Brother of Frances (deceased), David (Brisbane), Sid, and Erin (Kerikeri). Due to the current restrictions, an invitation only service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.