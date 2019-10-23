SCOTT,
Nellie (nee Laffey):
28.3.1918 – 18.10.2019
Peacefully at Tauranga. Beloved wife of the late George, loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Lois, Philip and Phuong (Arrowtown), Tony and Jocelyn, Angela and Duncan (Tauranga). Dearly loved and treasured Nana and Great-Nana to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Scott family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Mass for Nellie will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Thursday, October 24, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 23, 2019