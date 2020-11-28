MEIGHAN, Nellie:
On November 21, 2020, at Rosewood Rest Home, aged 92 years. Loved wife of Arthur, and former wife of James Anderson. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Barry Vickery, Cheryl Morris and Keven Watterston, and William and Sandra Anderson (Sunshine Coast). Much loved gran of Tracy and Darryn, Leanne and Dean, Aaron and Dee, the late Phillip; Stuart and Bec, Amy and Huck, and Jessica and James, and loved great-gran of her 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Loved sister of Nancy, the late Jimmy; and Joan. A huge thanks for the fantastic love and care shown by the unit 1 staff at Rosewood. Messages to the family of the late Nellie Meighan c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. At Nellie's request, a private family cremation has been held.
"Forever Missed"
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020