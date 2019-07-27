GOODWIN, Nelda Evelyn:
Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Beverley and Gary, Stuart and Tracey, and Marilyn and Graham. Loved and adored Nana G of Trudy, Stacey, Matt, and Libby; Joshua, and Cameron; Daniel, and Shamika; and her great- grandchildren Max, Jack, and Ayden. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at St John Ambulance, and the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Nelda. Messages may be addressed to the Goodwin family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Nelda's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019